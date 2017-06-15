Ghana midfielder Rabiu Mohammed not rushing his comeback

Ghana midfielder Rabiu Mohammed has declared that he is not eagerly itching to get back into action despite several clubs expressing interest in his services.

Rabiu, whose contract with Russian outfit Anzhi Makchakala was terminated after suffering a career threatening knee injury, is in Germany undergoing the final phase of his recovery process.

The lanky enforcer disclosed that he has had lots of offers but he's not bustling to commit to any club as he hopes to complete his rehabilitation successfully.

“I am having my final rehabilitation process in Germany, I do not want to rush into action though I have received numerous offers. I want to be fully fit soon before," the ex-Liberty Professionals midfielder to Oman FM.

“Injury is part of football and I have been out for too long. Maybe it seems I didn’t take the injury serious when it came but definitely I will be back much more stronger,”

