Ghana midfielder Rahman Chibsah helps Benevento secure promotion to Serie A

Ghana midfielder Yusif Rahman Chibsah helped Benevento Calcio clinch promotion to the Serie A at the expense of Perugia following their 1-1 stalemate in the second leg of the Serie B playoffs at the Stadio Renato Curi on Monday.

Benevento held an advantage into the game following Rahman Chibsah's lone strike last week in the first leg at the Stadio Ciro Vigorito.

And it was Benevento that took the lead in the second leg through Romanian striker George Puscas in the 81st minute, which looked to have won the encounter for the Witches.

Francesco Nicastro, however restored parity for the host in the 91st minute but it was too late as Marco Baroni’s side held on to book a place in the top flight for the first time in their 88-year history.

Ghanaian defender Bright Gyamfi, meanwhile came on in the 87th minute for Benevento while compatriot Mohammed Alhassan was an unused substitute for Perugia.

Benevento joins SPAL and Hellas Verona in the Serie A ahead of next season.

