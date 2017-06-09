Ghana midfielder Rahman Chibsah revels in Benevento Calcio Serie A promotion

Ghana midfielder Rahman Yusif Chibsah has expressed his delight with Benevento Calcio's promotion to the Italian Serie A.

The Witches qualified to the Italian top flight league for the first time in their 88-year history after beating former Serie A campaigners Carpi 1-0 on Thursday at the Stadio Ciro Vigorito in the second leg of the Serie B play-offs.

Romanian poacher George Puscas connected a swift pass from wing back Lorenzo Venuti in the 32nd minute, which proved to be the deciding strike of the encounter after drawing 0-0 in the first leg a week ago to join SPAL 2013 and Hellas Verona in qualifying to the Serie A.

“I am so excited with this qualification, Looking at where we have come from to earn this promotion. I am even short of words,” Chibsah told footballmadeinghana.com

“Personally this season was good for me and I am very impressed with my output, in all I made 42 appearances in all competitions and scored six goals as a defensive midfielder,”

“We have a strong team and the telepathy is there, this has gone a long way to help us to get this far,”

Chibsah achieved the same feat with Sassuolo in 2013.

