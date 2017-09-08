Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Ghana midfielder Richard Boateng injury doubt for Deportiva Melilla clash against Real Murcia on Sunday

Published on: 08 September 2017

Union Deportiva Melilla midfielder Richard Boateng is an injury doubt for his side ahead of their Segunda B clash against Real Murcia on Sunday.

The 25-year-old has suffered a sprain of grade 1 in his left knee, meaning he could miss the clash this weekend.

The injury is less serious than initially feared yet no date has been set for his return.

But GHANAsoccernet.com understands it will not be long before the Ghanaian recovers from the setback.

