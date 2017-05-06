Ghana midfielder Sulley Muntari reveals he received no help from his club Pescara after racist abuse

Sulley Muntari won his fight on Friday to overturn a one-ban match for walking off the field in response to racial abuse, but has hit out at his club Pescara after he had to lodge his own appeal.

The Pescara midfielder left the field after being booked in last week’s Serie A game at Cagliari for reporting racial abuse to the referee after hearing chants in the stands.

Muntari was initially booked for dissent, but then received a second yellow card for leaving the field and his red card sparked outrage across Europe.

The Italian Football Federation, however, decided on Friday that Muntari have his ban overturned, although it appears the former AC Milan midfielder is still not happy – particularly with how his current employers failed to do anything to help him.

According to AP, Muntari had to lodge his own appeal against the ban.

“I feel that someone has finally listened and heard me,” Muntari said, as reported by FifPro.

“The last few days have been very hard for me. I have felt angry and isolated. I was being treated like a criminal. How could I be punished when I was the victim of racism?

“I hope my case can help so that other footballers do not suffer like me. I hope it can be a turning point in Italy and show the world what it means to stand up for your rights.”

Anti-discrimination organisation Kick It Out said the ruling was “gutless” earlier this week, but 32-year-old Muntari will now be available for Pescara’s game at home to Crotone on Sunday.

