Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey among top 10 highest-paid African footballers

Ghana international Thomas Partey is one of the highest-paid footballers in Africa, following an analysis by Voetbal Travel.

Following his big-money move from Atletico Madrid to Arsenal, the midfielder's salary skyrocketed, and he is now one of the highest-paid African players.

The 29-year-old is fourth on the list earning $11,756,472.

Voetbal Travel analysed the salaries of over 32,000 active soccer players from 200+ countries, mapping each nation’s highest-paid football star.

And according to them, Sadio Mané, Senegal's all-time leading goalscorer, is the highest-paid player in Africa, earning $21,382,762 per year.

His transfer from Liverpool FC to Bayern Munich in the most recent transfer window increased his salary to $21,382,762.

Egypt and Liverpool icon Mohamed Salah earns $20,573,826 while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Gabon comes in third with $14,695,590.

Achraf Hakimi of Morocco is fifth, earning $9,993,001, while Franck Kessie of Cote d'Ivoire is sixth, earning $8,747,493.

Nigeria's Victor Osimhen, Guinea's Naby Keita, and Algeria's Riyad Mahrez are all tied for seventh place, each earning $7,053,883.

Geoffrey Kondogbia of the Central African Republic is ranked tenth, with a salary of $6,701,189.