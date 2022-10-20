GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey among top 10 highest-paid African footballers

Published on: 20 October 2022
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 09: Luis Diaz of Liverpool is challenged by Thomas Partey of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC at Emirates Stadium on October 09, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Ghana international Thomas Partey is one of the highest-paid footballers in Africa, following an analysis by Voetbal Travel.

Following his big-money move from Atletico Madrid to Arsenal, the midfielder's salary skyrocketed, and he is now one of the highest-paid African players.

The 29-year-old is fourth on the list earning $11,756,472.

Voetbal Travel analysed the salaries of over 32,000 active soccer players from 200+ countries, mapping each nation’s highest-paid football star.

And according to them, Sadio Mané, Senegal's all-time leading goalscorer, is the highest-paid player in Africa, earning $21,382,762 per year.

His transfer from Liverpool FC to Bayern Munich in the most recent transfer window increased his salary to $21,382,762.

Egypt and Liverpool icon Mohamed Salah earns $20,573,826 while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Gabon comes in third with $14,695,590.

Achraf Hakimi of Morocco is fifth, earning $9,993,001, while Franck Kessie of Cote d'Ivoire is sixth, earning $8,747,493.

Nigeria's Victor Osimhen, Guinea's Naby Keita, and Algeria's Riyad Mahrez are all tied for seventh place, each earning $7,053,883.

Geoffrey Kondogbia of the Central African Republic is ranked tenth, with a salary of $6,701,189.

