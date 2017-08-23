Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey emerges as possible signing for UD Las Palmas

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey has emerged as a loan transfer target for Spanish side UD Las Palmas.

According to El Gol Digital reports, Atletico Madrid and UD Las Palmas could agree a loan deal for Partey before the end of the transfer window.

The reports indicate that, the 24-year-old could have less minutes for Diego Simeone's side if Augusto Fernandez can stay fit and play with continuity after his return from a long injury lay-off.

The Canaria-based club are looking to bolster their attacking ranks after the shock exit of another Ghanaian Kevin-Prince Boateng last week hence have identified Partey as a perfect replacement.

However, according to Turkish website Okezone today, Valencia are also looking at the possibility acquiring the services of the former Tema Youth enforcer.

Partey was not included in the match day squad of the Rojiblancos 2-2 draw at newly promoted Girona in the Spanish Liga Santander opener last Saturday.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)