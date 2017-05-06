Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey shines for Atletico Madrid in 1-0 win over Eibar

Ghana midfield enforcer Thomas Partey played full throttle of Atletico Madrid's 1-0 win over Eibar in the Spanish Liga Santander at the Vincente Calderon on Saturday.

The Rojiblancos recovered from the midweek big loss against city rivals Real Madrid in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi finals at they battered Eibar with their breathtaking counter attacking style of football but could not get the opener before the game went into recess.

Atletico continued from where they left off in the first half but again failed to break the stubborn defense of Eibar.

However, the home side got their reward in the 69th minute when Spanish youngster Saul Niguez's low shot beat goalkeeper Yoel to give his side the win.

Rojiblancos completed the game with 10 men after Uruguayan defender Diego Godin was shown a second yellow card in the 92nd minute.

Partey gave a good account of himself with his all action display and will hope his performance will aid his claim for a starting shot in the Champions League second leg against Real Madrid on Wednesday.

