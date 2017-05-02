Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey's Atletico Madrid humbled by Ronaldo and Co.

Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey was an unused substitute in Atletico Madrid 3-0 humbling against Real Madrid in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-finals at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid dominated proceedings in the opening minutes and got the lead through a trademark Cristiano Ronaldo's thumping header in the 10th minute.

Los Colchoneros came out determined to get the equalizer as they brought on Fernando Torres in place of Kevin Gamiero who was struggling to impact himself on the game.

But Los Merengues had another ideas as Cristiano Ronaldo struck again with a half volley in the 73rd minute.

The iconic Portuguese captain completed his hat trick of the night with a cool finish in the 86th minute to give Real Madrid a huge advantage going into the second leg at the Estadio Vincente Calderon Next week.

Black Stars midfielder Thomas Partey spent the entire duration of the game on the substitute bench as he watched his side being shredded by the competition record holders.

