Ghana midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah wins fifth straight Serie A title with Juventus

Ghana midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah clinched his fifth consecutive Scudetto medal with Juventus thanks to a convincing victory against Crotone.

Asamoah was unused as the treble-chasing Juventus’ demolish the lowly ranked side 3-0 to make it a record sixth consecutive Serie A title.

The former Udinese stalwart watched from the bench as Mario Mandzukic, on his 31st birthday, turned home Juan Cuadrado's cross from close range to give the perennial champions an early lead.

Paulo Dybala curled home a brilliant free-kick and Alex Sandro headed in a third via the crossbar as Juventus won with relative ease.

But the 28-year-old midfielder emerged out of the dug-out at the decorated Juventus Arena to claim his medal amidst cheers and celebration.

