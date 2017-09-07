Ghana midfielder Yaw Yeboah suffers elimination in Real Oviedo debut
Y. Yeboah
Ghana midfielder Yaw Yeboah suffered defeat in his Real Oviedo debut after his side crashed out of the Copa del Rey on Wednesday.
The 20-year-old lasted 80 minutes for the Spanish second-tier side as they lost 1-0 at home to Numancia.
The youngster, who is originally owned by Manchester City, impressed heavily in the side.
He is likely to be handed a starting berth against Sporting Gijón in the Spanish Segunda division on Saturday.