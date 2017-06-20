Ghana must hunt for Asamoah Gyan's successor- Stephen Appiah

Ghana must get a replacement for super striker Asamoah Gyan and fast, ex-captain Stephen Appiah has urged.

The 31-year-old, who has scored 50 international goals for the West African giants, is in the twilight of his illustrious career.

There are widespread fears the emerging stars will struggle to fill the void expected to be created in the absence of the Al Ahli attacker.

And Juventus legend Stephen Appiah, who has been credited with the team's rise to fame, is urging authorities to look for his replacement.