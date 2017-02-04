Ghana name weakened side to face Burkina Faso in AFCON 2017 third-place match

Ghana coach Avram Grant has made seven changes to his team that will play Burkina Faso on Saturday night in the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations third-place match.

Home-based goalkeeper Richard Ofori gets to start between the sticks by making his tournament debut.

Barnsley defender Andy Yiadom has earned his second start likewise centre back Jonathan Mensah.

Stuttgart new signing Ebenezer Ofori will also make his debut after being overlooked in the five other matches.

Samuel Tetteh has been recalled again and Bernard Tekpetey gets to operate on the right wing replacing Christian Atsu.

Ghana last won bronze at the 2008 finals on home soil.

Richard Ofori- Harrison Afful, Andy Yiadom, Jonathan Mensah, Daniel Amartey-Thomas Partey, Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu, Ebenezer Ofori, Bernard Tekpetey, Samuel Tetteh-Jordan Ayew.

