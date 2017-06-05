Ghana national team Black Stars ends training camp in Accra ahead of Ethiopia clash

The Black Stars ended their non-residential training at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday as they prepare for Sunday's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia.

Head coach Kwesi Appiah who took charge of his first training sessions since returning as Black Stars boss broke camp on Saturday.

He gave the players an-off day on Sunday while the home-based players in the squad were given the chance to join their teams for their respective league matches.

The Black Stars spent four days training in Accra ahead of the game against Ethiopia to be played in Kumasi on Sunday.

They are also preparing for the friendly matches against USA and Mexico on 28 June and 01 July respectively.

With many of the foreign-based players in town for holidays, the technical team enjoyed good training with many players reporting for training.

The seven home-based players also reported.

An initial 30 man squad was named, as Ghana started preparations towards the first Afcon 2019 qualifier against Ethiopia at the Baba Yara Sports stadium on June 11, 2017.

The Black Stars would hope for a good start as they compete for the top spot of Group F with Sierra Leon, Kenya and Ethiopia.

Ghana has enjoyed a consecutive qualification to Africa Cup of Nations since 2006.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)