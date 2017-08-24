Ghana new boy Edwin Gyasi keen to grab Black Stars chance

Aalesund FK winger Edwin Gyasi is determined to ensure his Ghana call-up for the 2018 World Cup qualifier against Congo is not a one-off.

The 26-year-old is among a 24-man squad announced by coach Kwesi Appiah ahead of the double header next month.

The Dutch-born wideman has been rewarded for his incredible performance in the Norwegian top-flight where the statistics make for interesting reading.

The pacy, skillful and powerful winger is aware of the enormity of the task but remains defiant about gatecrashing the squad.

"It's pleasant news for everybody and I'm delighted to get the chance to represent my country. It's been a dream and finally its here," he told GHANAsoccernet.com

"I want to thank the coach and the backroom staff for the opportunity. What lies ahead is hard work and ensure we do our best for country.

"It's been my desire to wear the national colours and I hope to seize the moment if I get the chance to play.

"There are many great players in the national team and I hope to learn a lot from them."

Gyasi has bagged 9 goals in 34 matches for Aalesund FK in the Norwegian Tippeligaenand will be expected to transfer his devastating form to push the Black Stars against Congo in their attempt to put their campaign back on track.

A back-to-back win over Congo early next month could set up an enthralling photo-finish in the group.

The Black Stars drew goalless with the Cranes of Uganda in the opening group fixture and lost 2-0 to Egypt in Alexandria.

Ghana will approach the Congo game with massive determination and hope for Uganda defeat Egypt in the other group game to rekindle the hopes of the Black Stars of making it to Russia.

