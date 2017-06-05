Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Ghana new boy Kingsley Sarfo donates Player of the Month cash reward to charity

Published on: 05 June 2017

IK Sirius Ghanaian midfielder Kingsley Sarfo has donated April's Player of the Month Award to charity. 

The 22-year-old was selected by a jury of all captains in the league and a number of media representatives in the Swedish Allsvenskan.

Sarfo scored three goals in April including a historic double for Sirius IK against Djurgårdens IF.

He beat competition from Malmo FF's Pwel Cibicki and Djurgårdens IF's Magnus Eriksson.

 

 

