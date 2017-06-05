Ghana new boy Kingsley Sarfo donates Player of the Month cash reward to charity
K. Sarfo
IK Sirius Ghanaian midfielder Kingsley Sarfo has donated April's Player of the Month Award to charity.
The 22-year-old was selected by a jury of all captains in the league and a number of media representatives in the Swedish Allsvenskan.
Sarfo scored three goals in April including a historic double for Sirius IK against Djurgårdens IF.
He beat competition from Malmo FF's Pwel Cibicki and Djurgårdens IF's Magnus Eriksson.