Ghana new boy Kingsley Sarfo left out of IK Sirius defeat at Orebro due to personal grief

Ghana new boy Kingsley Sarfo was left out of Sirius IK 2-1 defeat at Orebro on Monday due to the death of his mother.

The 22-year-old is grieving following the untimely passing of Maame Afriyie in Ghana's second largest city, Kumasi on Saturday.

The midfielder was removed from the match squad as Sirius lost 2-1 at Orebro in the Swedish top-flight.

"We ask you to respect that Kingsley need time for himself right now because of personal grief and will not comment on the matter further." The club wrote on its official website

Sarfo has taken the Allsvenskan by storm where he has scored three goals and provided four assists.

He has earned his debut call-up for Ghana ahead of next month's triple-header.

By Patrick Akoto

