Ghana new sensation Raphael Dwamena not getting carried away after remarkable debut

Ghana striker Raphael Dwamena is staying grounded despite an explosive start to his international career.

Dwamena, who plays for Swiss side FC Zurich has been roundly praised after he netted a brace in his debut for the Black Stars.

But the 21-year-old is not letting the widespread applause get to him.

"I have to keep working hard because i have lot of opportunities ahead of me so i have to keep my head up," he said

"I am being encouraged to work more and not sleep."

The youngster has been hugely touted as the next big thing and could potentially replace iconic striker Asamoah Gyan.

