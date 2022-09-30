Ghana newbie Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer scores match winner in Hamburger away win

New Ghana boy Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer returned from international duties to propel Hamburger SV to a remarkable comeback win in the German Bundesliga 2.

Königsdörffer scored the winning goal as Hamburger come from a goal down to beat Hannover 2-1 at away on Friday at the Heinz-von-Heiden-Arena.

Hannover got their noses in front in the match as early as the 4th minute through Japan defender Sam Muroya after benefitting from a huge mistake.

Hamburger drew level in the 15th minute after defender Julian Borner got the ball at the back of his own net following a deflection.

Königsdörffer who made his Ghana debut last Tuesday when he came on as substitute against Nicaragua in a friendly scored the match winner in stoppage time.

The 21-year-old forward was introduced in the match in the 70th minute when he replaced midfielder Sonny Kittel.

Königsdörffer scored a wonderful goal to win the day for the visitors after swift counter which saw him weave the Hannover defence to hit the back of the net from close range.

The former Germany U21 player has three goals in eight appearances in the German second-tier this campaign.