Ghana newboy Thomas Agyepong bids goodbye to NAC Breda after successful loan spell

On-loan Thomas Agyepong seems to have bid farewell to NAC Breda after helping the club to secure promotion to the Dutch top-flight.

The winger, owned by Manchester City, scored two goals in 27 appearances to help the club reach the playoffs.

Agyepong featured in both legs as De Ratten eliminated NEC Nijmegen 5-1 on aggregate.

The 20-year-old is expected to return to his parent club who will decide his future for the 2017/2018 season.

Agyepong Tweeted: ''Thanks to everyone at @NACnl is been amazing year. You guys deserve it.''

He has been invited for Ghana's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ethiopia at home on 11 June.

The former Right To Dream Academy boy will also feature in international friendlies against Mexico and USA on 28 June and 1 July respectively.

