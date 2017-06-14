Ghana opponents Egypt reveal date and venue for Uganda World Cup qualifier

Ghana's 2018 World Cup qualifying opponents Egypt have announced that they will take Uganda to the feared Borg El Arab stadium for the qualifier against Uganda in September.

The fourth round match of the 2018 World Cup qualifiers is likely to decide which team from the tough qualifying group will clinch the sole ticket to the tournament in Russia.

The match will be played on 5 September in Borg El Arab stadium in Alexandria, the venue where the Pharaohs defeated Ghana 2-0 earlier this year.

Egypt are currently on top of Group E with six points, Uganda are second with four points, Ghana third with one point and Congo at the bottom of the group after losing two matches.

Ghana must win its two matches against Congo and the return leg with Uganda and pray that Egypt drop points to be assured of chances of qualifying.

Egypt will be seeking to win over Uganda as their confidence has been boosted following their 2017 African Cup of Nations in Gabon clash as the Pharaohs won 1-0 through a late strike from Abdallah El-Said.

However Cuper’s men suffered a blip with a drab 1-0 defeat at the hands of Tunisia in their opening group stage match of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers at Rades Stadium.

Comments

This article has 1 comment(s)