Ghana opponents South Korea name squad to begin camping to face Black Stars

South Korea have named their preliminary squad to begin camping ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Asian giants, who are in the same Group as Ghana at the World Cup, will begin early preparations before coach Paulo Bento names his final squad on November 12.

The Portuguese gaffer has named a 27-man team, dominated by players plying their trade domestically.

The team will engage in a friendly before Bento makes a decision on his team for the World Cup, where he will include his foreign stars.

Bento will open camp at Naju PFC on October 28 with local stars Oh Hyun-gyu (21, Suwon Samsung) earning his first invite. Other players such as Lee Sang-min (24, FC Seoul), Koseong-yun (independent), Park Ji-soo, Ko Seung-beom, Park Min-gyu (Suwon FC), Kim Jin-gyu (Jeonbuk Hyundai), and Um Won-sang (Ulsan Hyundai) have all been invited.

Meanwhile, the foreign players in the team named include Kim Seung-gyu (Al-Shabab), who plays in the Saudi League, and Jung Woo-young (Al-Sad) of the Qatar League.

South Korea, led by captain Heung Min-Son will face Ghana in their second group game after engaging Uruguay in their opener.