Ghana players in action in England today guard against injuries ahead of AFCON

Ghana players in England will be playing with cautious on Monday as any long-term can wreck their Africa Cup of Nations plans.

As many as four players bound for Gabon for the tournament will be in action in the Premier League and Championship.

Andre Ayew will be involved in West Ham United's clash at the Olympic Stadium in London against in-form Manchester United.

His younger brother Jordan will be relied upon when Aston Villa travel to Cardiff City in the Championship.

Christian Atsu is set to start for Newcastle United who play Blackburn Rovers on the road.

Barnsley's Andy Yiadom, who is tipped to be named Ghana's squad, will be involved against Nottingham Forest.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)