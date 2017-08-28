Ghana players storm country today ahead of Congo World Cup qualifier

The foreign-based legion of the Black Stars have started arriving in the country for their 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Congo.

Europe based star comprising captain Asamoah Gyan, Christian Atsu, Edwin Gyasi, Daniel Amartey, John Boye, Lawrence Ati Zigi and Ebenezer Ofori arrived this weekend.

South Africa-based goalkeeper Richard Ofori and Nicholas Opoku of Club Africain in Tunisia have also arrived in the country.

Head coach Kwesi Appiah is expected to start training with the team on Monday in Kumasi with 13 players.

Ghana will take on Congo on Friday at the Baba Yara Stadium at 3:30pm.

