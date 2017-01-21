Ghana players vow to make Baba Rahman proud with AFCON title success

Ghana players have promised to win the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations for injured Baba Rahman who has been ruled out of the tournament.

The Schalke 04 suffered a knee injury on Tuesday during the 1-0 win Uganda which has sidelined him for the competition.

Messages have been pouring in from his teammates especially on social media wishing him speedy recovery.

They believe winning the tournament in Gabon will be perfect to compensate the hardworking left back.

Ghana will play their second Group D match against Mali in Port Gentil on Saturday.

