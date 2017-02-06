Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Ghana pocket US$ 1.5 million for 2017 AFCON fourth-place

Published on: 06 February 2017
Ghana will pocket US$ 1.5 million for placing fourth at the just ended 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

The Black Stars were beaten 1-0 by Burkina Faso in the third place match in Port Gentil last Saturday.

Before the start of the tournament, the Confederation of Africa Football reviewed the prize money for the competition.

Winners Cameroon will bag home US$ 4 million, originally US$ 1.5 million, with runners-up Egypt getting  US$ 2 million.

This increase comes four months after CAF signed an agreement with new sponsor, French petroleum group Total.

The oil giant signed an eight-year contract for an estimated amount of a little over one billion dollars (EUR 915 million).

  • Assemblyman says:
    February 06, 2017 01:01 pm
    So $1.5million -$ 3.9 million = - $2.4 million. Look at the deficit ! Is this what Ghanaians wants ? An FA who are always ensured to enrich themselves and keep Ghanaian coffers broke at the expense of Ghanaians . Mr Editor should we be happy about this ? This is absurd! Your master sani and Nyantakyi must go !
  • Assemblyman says:
    February 06, 2017 01:01 pm
  • NYANTAKYI< THE CANCER THAT HAS TO BE REMOVED FROM GHANA SPORTS says:
    February 06, 2017 01:09 pm
    Ghanaians beware this $1.5million is about to be stolen by guess who? your's truly, Nyantakyi and Sani Daara. These two needs to be eradicated from Ghana football. These two have single handedly reduced the once proud National team of Africa into the laughing stalk of African football. The two have stolen, pilfered and all the monies pumped into the Ghana Black Stars. Further more they have bribed all the Sports ministers that have ever been appointed. Ghanaians should take to the street, news media should trumpet their resignation and citizens of goodwill and former Stars should placard in front of the GFA until they resign. They do not allow any coach to pick his own players and constantly interfering in the affairs of the coaches. This has got to be recognized by the president and require him to resign so the GFA can be rebuilt by any administration.
  • Assemblyman says:
    February 06, 2017 01:01 pm
  • NYANTAKYI< THE CANCER THAT HAS TO BE REMOVED FROM GHANA SPORTS says:
    February 06, 2017 01:09 pm
  • Selfmade says:
    February 06, 2017 02:26 pm
    Am starting to believe those who always say that, ghana ll never win any trophy if we dont deal away with abedis sons! Is clear that they have been our bane! Dede was doing the selection for grant and his arrogance is sickening to the marrows! All that he want is to be the captain of the team and nothing else again! He is selfish,arrogant and lazy as hell! If the selection wasn't influenced, there is no way that razak ll ever get a call up into the national team! He has been fake and phony in the posts for a long time but he always get a call up at the expense of those who are performing day in and out! Grant took abt 5 central defenders to this tournament and three gks for no reasons! Jonathan mensah, john boye, amartey and gyimah for no reasons! What was the essence of taken agyeman badu when u have ofori, wakaso and partey? Our team is always poorer positioned on the field and with the exception of 2012 afcon which was a big disgrace, this has been one of the most disgraceful afcon ever
  • Eli says:
    February 06, 2017 02:35 pm
    Why don't your stupid and waistful gsn which has become the spokesman for gfa told.us how much the country Ghana lost as a result of gfas greed and arronce? Stupid ppl.
  • Eli says:
    February 06, 2017 02:36 pm
  • Nana(RSA) says:
    February 06, 2017 04:23 pm
    @Assemblyman, stop disturbing our ears. It is true all of us are disappointed in the performance of the Black Star but that doesn't make Mr Nyantakyi our Genesis and Revelation. If l remember correctly Ghana could not qualify for World Cup before he was appointed. We have not been there once but three times. He brought us u-20 World Cup, no African team has achieved that feet until today. If now, we feel that the man is not performing and he must vacate his post, should we insult him? We have lost our sense of respect as a nation. Check our history and you will know that sometimes we were knocked out at the group stage by Zimbabwe. How quickly we forget! Let us give respect when it is due, Mr Nyantakyi, barima beye bi na wammeye ne nyinaa. Daakye Ghanafuo bekae wo.

