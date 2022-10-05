GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghana Premier League: Aduana Stars, Medeama players dominate nominees list for NASCO Player of the Month for September

Published on: 05 October 2022
Aduana Stars and Medeama SC dominated the list of players nominated for the NASCO Player of the Month of September.

The Ghana Football Association announced nominees for the Nasco Player of the Month for September in the Ghana Premier League in a post.

Four players have been selected to compete for the monthly award from the sponsors.

Aduana Stars captain Bright Adjei makes the list with two goals in three matches within the said month and won one MVP.

Medeama’s Kwesi Donsu scored two goals in three appearances and won two man of the match awards to make the list.

Kwame Adom Frimpong of Aduana Stars  scored two goals in three appearances and won two man of the match awards

Medeama’s Kofi Asmah scored two goals in three appearances for the club in September.

The winner will receive a NASCO television set  and a personalized trophy.

