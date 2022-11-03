Ghana Premier League: Bechem United Coach Kasim Mingle eyes win against Asante Kotoko

Bechem United Coach Kasim Mingle is confident of victory in their outstanding Premier League match against Asante Kotoko on Thursday at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park.

Asante Kotoko go into the game with a win against King Faisal on Monday in the Kumasi derby.

According to Coach Kasim, the Porcupine Warriors do pose a threat but his side are ready for the game as they have respect for the defending league champions.

“Asante Kotoko against King Faisal looked impressive and we would have to applaud them but this is a game of football and tomorrow is a different day and we would match them boot for boot”, he said on Happy FM ahead of the game.

He further disclosed how his team would approach the game saying,

“We would approach this game like how we approach any of our home matches.

“There is no pressure on the boys so we would approach this game like we have always done .

Bechem United will be hoping to secure their second win of the season after beating Kotoku Royals last weekend.

“The boys know they would have to be extra alert with this game because of the caliber of the opponents would be facing.

“Tomorrow, the better side would carry the day and I’m positive we would be victorious”. He added.

By Ahashie Judeliver Eli.