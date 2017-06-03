Ghana Premier League: Bechem United vrs Wa All Stars- Hunters to vent spleen on flaky champions

Bechem United will host Wa All Stars at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour park on Sunday with their intention of recovering from last week's thrashing on the road.

The Hunters were handed a 3-0 defeat by league leaders Aduana Stars in a regional derby in the absence of head coach Vincenzo Alberto Anesse.

The Italian gaffer has moved out of Ghana to his native country and is yet to return to take charge.

His deputies Solomon Odwo and Seth Osei Wire will be leading the home side for the second straight time on Sunday .

Joseph Amoah is out of this weekend's game with a slight injury whilst Maxwell Frimpong and Hafiz Wontah expect their debuts.

Amed Simba Toure is expected back into the team for the Northern Blues visit.

Wa All Stars saw their title defence hopes took another twist after failing to take advantage of their home match last last week against struggling Ashanti Gold SC.

The reigning champions were held to a 1-1 stalemate taking their winless streak to four. They are currently lying 10th on the league table.

With a win on Sunday , the Northerners could move to sixth place.

Versatile defender Francis Nicholas Mensah has regained full fitness after a lengthy lay off.

He has been out of action since pre-season.

Captain and right back Hafiz Adams is making a comeback after missing last weekend's fixture.

MATCH FACTS

HEAD TO HEAD

Total league meetings = 9

Bechem United wins = 5

Wa All Stars wins = 3

Drawn matches = 1

~ Bechem United have won only two of their last ten matches in the premier league.

(W2 D3 L5)

~ Wa All Stars have managed only two victories in their last eleven premier league fixtures. They are winless in their last three.

(W2 D5 L4)

~ Bechem United have lost just once of their last seventeen home games in the premiership. They have won only one in their last five.

(W9 D7 L1)

~ Wa All Stars have recorded only two wins in their last eleven away games in the league. They are winless in their last five.

(W2 D3 L6)

~ Bechem United are unbeaten in their four home premiership encounters with Wa All Stars.

(W4 D0 L0)

~ Wa All Stars have beaten Bechem United only once in their last four premier league meetings.

(W1 D0 L3)

~ Bechem United have kept five clean sheets at home in the premier league this season after eight fixtures.

~ Wa All Stars have also managed to keep three clean sheets out of their eight premiership treks this season.

By Nuhu Adams

