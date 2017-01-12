Ghana Premier League champions Wa All Stars play Sudanese side Al Hilal today

Ghana Premier League champions Wa All Stars will take on Al Hilal of Sudan in an international club friendly at the Al Hilal Stadium in Omdurmam on Thursday afternoon.

All Stars landed in Sudan on Tuesday for the game and wrapped up their preparations with a little shakeup on Wednesday evening.

The Ghanaian champions are preparing for the 2017 CAF Champions League preliminary clash with Al Ahly Tripoli, a game that will be played at the adopted Tamale Sports Stadium next month.

A win for Wa All Stars will send the right signal to their continental opponents going into the preliminary stages of the CAF champions League.

The Ghanaian champions will however miss their first choice goalie Richard Ofori as he is currently in the camp of the senior national team, the Black Stars, preparing for the 2017 Afcon in Gabon which starts next week.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)