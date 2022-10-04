Ghana Premier League: Etouga, Ogum, Annor to receive awards from Electroland Ghana

The Ghana FA has announced three outstanding individuals for the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season will be awarded by Electroland Ghana Limited.

Former Asante Kotoko forward Frank Mbella Etouga, Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum and Yaw Annor will receive awards from the Ghana Premier League sponsors.

Former Asante Kotoko SC forward Frank Mbella Etouga has been recognized as the Most outstanding player in the 2021/22 season following his outstanding contribution to his side's league title success.

Former Asante Kotoko head coach Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum who guided his side to record a 24th league triumph also emerged as the best coach for the last season.

Former Ashantigold SC forward Yaw Annor will also be awarded for emerging as the top scorer for 2021/22 League season with a total of 22 goals in 30 matches.

Electroland Ghana Limited will soon announce a date for the presentation of awards to the three individuals.