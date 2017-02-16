Ghana Premier League fans want league highlights TV show from StarTimes

Ghana Premier League fans want to see the highlight of games played across the various league centers on TV.

StarTimes provided coverage of two games on the opening day of the Ghana Premier League last weekend.

However, highlights of none of the other matches played on the opening was shown on television for the followers of the league.

Fans across the country are calling for Africa's leading television broadcasters to package a weekly highlight show for the league.

The local fans want to see the Chinese firm match the standards set by previous media right holders SuperSports.

