Ghana Premier League: GFA announces nominees for NASCO Coach of the Month for September

Great Olympics coach Yaw Preko, Aduana Stars coach Paa Kwesi Fabian and Christopher Ennin have been nominated for the NASCO Coach of the Month award for September.

Coach Yaw Preko recorded two wins and one draw in three appearances for Great Olympics in the month of September.

Olympics scored three goals and conceded one.

Paa Kwesi Fabian of Aduana Stars recorded two wins and one draw in three appearances. The Ogya lads scored six goals and conceded four goals.

Christopher Ennin of Berekum Chelsea secured two wins and one draw, scoring four goals and conceding only one.

The winner will receive a 43-inch NASCO television set from Electroland Ghana Limited.