Ghana Premier League goes on a one week break for FA Cup

Published on: 13 June 2017
Ghana Premier League

The 2016/2017 Ghana Premier League goes on a one-week break, returning on Saturday/Sunday, 24th/25th June 2017 with the Week 19 matches.

 Liberty Professionals, Wa All Stars, Asante Kotoko, Medeama SC, Elmina Sharks, Hearts of Oak, WAFA SC, Berekum Chelsea and Bechem United will all hope to progress to the next stage of the MTN FA competition which takes centre stage.

Danbort will host Liberty at the Nungua Town Park, FC Samartex 1996 will also invite Wa All Stars to Samreboi.

