Ghana Premier League get massive television boost - GTV, Metro, UTV among TEN stations to telecast Kotoko and Liberty clash

Ten local television channels will be telecasting this afternoon’s Ghana Premier League clash between Asante Kotoko and Liberty Professional at the Baba Yara Stadium.

State broadcaster Ghana Television and popular sports station Metro TV will spearhead the list with TV3 and UTV being the latest to join the train.

GTV Sports+, Adom TV and Max TV are the others who teamed up to bring the local game to cherished viewers.

Reports are that GHOne TV and Kantanka TV may also telecast but were yet to confirm their availability for the opener.

This will be the first time more than five television channels will be telecasting Ghana Premier League matches.

GTV, GTV Sports+, Metro TV, Max TV and Adom TV telecasted some of the matches last season when Supersport were the broadcast sponsors of the league last season.

Asante Kotoko will host the Dansoman who look depleted without the star striker, current Ghana goal king and best player Latif Blessing who left last year after the season.

The Porcupine Warriors have put together a fine team with the signing of some big-name players and fans are expected to troop to the stadium to watch the new Kotoko.

In other fixtures, new comers Tema Youth FC will welcome Berekum Chelsea to the Tema Park while Aduana Stars welcome AshGold to the Nana Agyemang Badu II Park in Dormaa Ahenkro.

At the T&A Park in Tarkwah, Medeama SC will play hosts to WAFA while Ebusua Dwarfs play debutantes Bolga All Stars at the Cape Coast Stadium.

Hearts will play Inter Allies at the El Wak Stadium on Monday with the clashes between Wa All Stars and Elmina Sharks, and Bechem United and Great Olympics postponed due to All Stars and Bechem United’s participation in Africa club competition.

