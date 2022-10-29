Ghana Premier League: Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Richard Attah ruled out of Bibiani Gold Stars clash

Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Richard Attah will miss the game against Bibiani Gold Stars in match week fixture at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday

The Phobians are in search of their first win of the season in the Ghana Premier under new coach Slavko Matic

Hearts of Oak has accrued two points out of a possible nine leading to the sack of former coach Samuel Boadu.

Richard Attah who was the first-choice goalkeeper for the club last season but has lost his position to Eric Ofori Antwi since his arrival at the club this season.

He has not featured in any game played so far.

According to reports, the former Elmina Sharks goalkeeper will not make the match day squad for the game against Bibiani Gold Stars in this match day four fixture.