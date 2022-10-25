Ghana Premier League injunction dismissed

The injunction against the Ghana Premier League has been dismissed by Accra Human Rights Court, allowing the country’s top-flight league to resume after a four-week forced break.

In her ruling, Judge Barbara Tetteh Charway stated that the Ghana Football Association (GFA) will suffer more than AshantiGold.

The Miners have also been ordered to pay GHS 20,000 in damages by the court.

Ashanti Gold suffered demotion to the third tier of Ghana football after being found guilty of match manipulation in the 2020-21 Ghana Premier League campaign.

According to a ruling by the Ghana FA Disciplinary Committee, AshantiGold manipulated the results of their matchday 34 match against Inter Allies FC.

President of the club, Kwaku Frimpong and CEO Emmanuel Frimpong were handed long-term bans for their involvement in the said match manipulation, as well as some players.

The Obuasi-based side appealed the Disciplinary Committee's decision to ban but the ruling was upheld by the Appeals Committee, forcing the Miners to take the case to the Human Rights High Court.

The latest decision means the Ghana Premier League could resume this weekend.