 Ghana Premier League: Kurt Okraku happy with return of ‘night football’ after signing GOIL partnership

Ghana FA president Kurt Okraku, is delighted with the return of night football in the Ghana Premier League following its new partnership deal with GOIL.

The Ghana FA has signed a two-year partnership agreement with the Oil company (GOIL) worth $200,000 per year.

The agreement, which makes GOIL the Ghana FA's official fuel partner, was signed on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at the GOIL Executive Centre in Cantonments, Accra.

According to Kurt Okraku, this partnership deal will also help in Premier League games played in the evening in order to get more fans to troop to the stadium.

‘’Here we are today through the kind courtesy of a Ghanaian-owned company Goil Ghana, we are here to celebrate a two-year relationship that will protect our domestic football for the next two years,’’ he said.

‘’Two seasons ago, we introduced night football and especially in Accra because of heavy traffic, people will at all times look for alternative ways of dodging traffic and so we introduced night football and indeed when we introduced night football, we didn’t know where to find the fuel for the floodlights. The FA had to dig into our scarce resources to fund night football activities.’’

‘’I am happy to say that everybody in the capital became used to watching night football at the Accra Sports Stadium which was gaining ground and became a festival. We couldn’t continue with the night football because we were cash-strapped but today through this marriage, Goil Ghana, night football is back’’ he added.

The Ghana Premier League match week five fixtures continues this weekend across the various league centers.

Week 5 fixtures

Dreams FC vs Tamale City FC

Accra Lions Vs Nsoatreman FC

Kotoku Royals Vs Hearts of Oak

Aduana Stars vs Legon Cities

Berekum Chelsea vs RTU

Bibiani Gold Stars vs King Faisal

Karela United vs Bechem United

Asante Kotoko vs FC Samartex

Great Olympics Vs Medeama SC