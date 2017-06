The Ghana FA has rescheduled match-day 18 of the local top-flight matches.

All matches will now be played on Friday June 9, 2017 due to Ghana's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Sunday.

The Ghana federation has decided to shift the game forward to enable several fans to troop to the Baba Yara stadium in Kumasi to support the team.

The four-time African champions begin the qualifying process for the continental showpiece in Cameroon 2019.