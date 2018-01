Ghana Premier League newboys Karela FC have completed the signing of Ivorian midfielder Jean Ourega Vital.

But the club have not announced the duration of his contract.

Vital has been handed the No.14 jersey for the season.

He played in the GHALCA G8 tournament where the Nzema Ayinase side got eliminated after the Group stage phase.

