Ghana Premier League Preview: Aduana Stars vrs Bechem United- Hot derby on the cards in Dormaa

On Sunday at the Nana Agyemang Badu park is a Brong Ahafo derby with Aduana Stars squaring off against regional rivals Bechem United.

The home side are currently rallying behind the league leaders. Only two points are separating them on the table.

The Fire Boys will at least manage to remain unbeaten with their recent brilliant run as they intensify their chase for the top spot.

They have not lost in any of their last seven premiership matches.

Influential skipper and right back Godfred Saka won't be available for selection on Sunday .

He is still nursing an injury he suffered against Asante Kotoko SC couple of weeks ago.

Bechem United will try and climb into the top four zone on the league by shocking the second placed outfit on Sunday at their backyard in the crucial derby fixture.

The Hunters are currently lying 5th with some decent away form this season already.

They have enjoyed three victories on the road.

In the absence of head coach Vincenzo Alberto Anesse, assistants Solomon Odwo and Osei Wire will lead the team on Sunday in the derby.

The Italian gaffer is out of the country at the moment.

Joseph Amoah and Osei Bonsu won't be available for the fixture. They are also out of the country for trials with some Italian clubs.

Nana Antwi Manu returns from injury. He has missed all of the last three league games.

MATCH FACTS

HEAD TO HEAD

Total league meetings = 9

Aduana Stars wins = 3

Bechem United wins = 3

Drawn matches = 3

~ Aduana Stars are unbeaten in their last seven premier league matches.

(W3 D4 L0)

~ Bechem United have only two victories in their last nine matches in the premier league.

(W2 D3 L4)

~ Aduana Stars have gone twenty one home games without a lose in the premiership.

(W16 D5 L0)

~ Bechem United have recorded three wins in their last six premier league fixtures as the away side.

(W3 D0 L3)

~ Aduana Stars have lost just once in their four home premiership encounters with Bechem United.

(W3 D0 L1)

~ Bechem United have been beaten only once by Aduana Stars in their last four clashes.

(W2 D1 L1)

~ Aduana Stars are yet to concede a goal at home in the premier league this term after seven matches.

~ Bechem United have kept just one clean sheet in their seven away premier league fixtures this season.

By Nuhu Adams

