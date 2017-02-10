Ghana Premier League Preview: Aduana Stars vs AshantiGold- Fire Boys host Miners in season's first titanic clash

Aduana Stars will tackle AshantiGold at the Nana Agyemang Badu park, Dormaa in their first Ghana Premier League match of the season on Saturday.

It's a new chapter for the Fire Boys as they look to get to a rousing start under new coach Yusif Abubakar, who replaced Romanian gaffer Coiaba Aristica after finishing second last season.

They won the pre-season G6 tournament after beating Hearts of Oak in the final ahead of the new season. They beat Medeama SC and Bechem United on road to the final.

Club's top scorer Yahaya Mohammed and stalwart defender Yakubu Mohammed left the club after securing moves to Tanzanian side Azam FC.

Former Asante Kotoko, Medeama SC and Wa All Stars Nathaniel Asamoah is the likeliest replacement for the budding striker and is expected to partner Derrick Sassraku.

Cephas Awunor, Mohammed Tanko and Bright Nsiah are the new additions. They could mark their debuts against the Elephants on Saturday if selected by coach Yusif Abubakar.

After a poor show in their title defence last term, Ashanti Gold SC are keen on improving in this season's league despite losing experienced goalie Fatau Dauda, central defence partners Kadri Mohammed and Awudu Nafiu and striker Yakubu Mohammed.

They have augmented their set up with the signings of Joseph Gordon, New Edubiase United captain Sammed Ibrahim, Conney Idan, Hans Kwoffie and former top scorer of the Ghana Premier League, Kofi Wusu.

Emmanuel Osei Baffour is available for selection on Sunday after arriving at camp from South Africa last week.

He trained with the rest of the squad on Monday and hopes to play part in the game this weekend.

Coach Bashiru Hayford is having Richard Ocran available for Sunday's travel after he completed his move from Dreams FC this week.

HEAD TO HEAD

Total matches played = 14

Aduana Stars wins = 5

Drawn matches = 5

Ashanti Gold SC wins = 4

MATCH FACTS

~ Aduana Stars have just one loss in their last seven games in the Ghana Premier League.

(W3 D3 L1)

~ Ashanti Gold SC have only two defeats in their last twelve premiership fixtures.

(W5 D5 L2)

~ Aduana Stars are unbeaten in their last fourteen home matches in the premier league.

(W11 D3 L0)

~ Ashanti Gold SC are winless in their last eleven premiership away matches.

(W0 D8 L3)

~ Aduana Stars have won all of their last two home matches in the premiership against Ashanti Gold SC without conceding.

~ Ashanti Gold SC have managed only one victory in all their visits to Aduana Stars in the premier league.

(P7 W1 D2 L4)

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)