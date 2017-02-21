Ghana Premier League Preview: Asante Kotoko vs Bechem United- Porcupines Warriors have history on their side against Hunters

Asante Kotoko SC are set to make their dominance over Bechem United count on Wednesday at the Baba Yara stadium.

The Porcupine Warriors have decided to add salt to the Hunters' injury with a victory after picking one point at the difficult Golden City park last Sunday when they drew with Berekum Chelsea.

They hope to maintain their unbeaten form before they travel to Obuasi for the intriguing regional derby this weekend.

Evans Quao and Frank Sarfo Gyamfi are still out with injuries. They are expected back in three weeks.

Skipper and versatile defender Amos Frimpong along with forward Obed Owusu are also going to sit out of the match in midweek.

They are out for two weeks each after suffering injuries in their first league game against Liberty Professionals.

Bechem United have suffered an early ejection from the CAF Confederations Cup 2017 after recording a humiliating 4-1 (5-3 aggregate) defeat in the 2nd leg of the preliminary round against Algerian giants MC Alger last Saturday.

They target an upset against the Porcupine Warriors on Wednesday to redeem themselves from the heavy loss in Algiers.

Italian gaffer Vincenzo Alberto Anesse has secured his working permit and is expected to lead the team in midweek at Kumasi for their first league action of the season.

New signings Abdul Bashiru, Emmanuel Osei Carlos, David Telfer, Emmanuel Baffour, Akoto Danso, Sadick Hadji Abubakar, Daniel Egyin, Moro Salifu and Isaac Ackon are all ready for their debuts if selected.

Goal poacher Amed Simba Toure is also in contention to face former side Asante Kotoko SC.

He scored a brace against them when they met in the pre-season G6 tournament.

HEAD TO HEAD

Total matches played = 8

Asante Kotoko SC wins = 6

Drawn matches = 1

Bechem United wins = 1

MATCH FACTS

~ Asante Kotoko SC have lost only once in their last ten premier league fixtures.

(W4 D5 L1)

~ Bechem United have suffered just one loss in their last seven matches in the premier league.

(W5 D1 L1)

~ Asante Kotoko SC are unbeaten in their last eleven home games in the premiership.

(W7 D4 L0)

~ Bechem United have managed only two away wins since 4th June, 2014 where they beat Amidaus Professionals 3-2 in the league.

~ Asante Kotoko SC have dropped points at home only once against Bechem United in the premier league.

(P4 W3 D1 L0)

~ Bechem United have managed to pick just one point in their last five premier league meetings with Asante Kotoko SC.

(W0 D1 L4)

~ The Porcupine Warriors have allowed two goals in their net in their last five home fixtures in the premier league.

By Nuhu Adams

