Ghana Premier League Preview: Asante Kotoko vs Bolga All Stars- Porcupines eager to bounce back against basement boys

Asante Kotoko SC are expected to get it easy when they host relegation bound Bolga All Stars at the Babayara stadium this Sunday to end their winless streak.

The Porcupine Warriors are without a victory in their last three premiership matches with the latest on Wednesday as they succumbed to WAFA SC with 2-0 loss.

Despite being invincible at home this season, Asante Kotoko SC have won only two of their last eight home games in the premiership.

They need Sunday's victory to close down the gap between them and the leaders.

10 points are separating them and WAFA SC on the league table.

Central defender Awal Mohammed is likely to miss this fixture with an injury whereas striker Sadick Adams will need to be assessed before Sunday .

Bolga All Stars had their season moved from worse to worst when interim head coach Baba Nuhu Mallam resigned from his post three weeks ago.

The Stars of the East move faster to relegation after every match in the second round.

They have picked only two points from a possible 27 after nine matches in the second round of this season.

If they lose to Asante Kotoko SC on Sunday and Liberty Professionals manage to pick at least a point from their visit to Ebusua Dwarfs, their relegation will be confirmed.

MATCH FACTS

HEAD TO HEAD

Total league meetings = 1

Asante Kotoko SC wins = 0

Bolga All Stars wins = 0

Drawn matches = 1

~ Asante Kotoko SC have only two defeats in their last ten matches in the premier league.

(W4 D4 L2)

~ Bolga All Stars are winless in their last fourteen premiership games. They have lost all of their last five.

(W0 D4 L10)

~ Asante Kotoko SC are unbeaten in their last twenty two home games in the league. They have only two wins in their last eight.

(W12 D10 L0)

~ Bolga All Stars have only one point from their twelve away matches in the premiership this season.

(W0 D1 L11)

~ Asante Kotoko SC are hosting Bolga All Stars for the first time in the history of the premier league.

~ Bolga All Stars drew 1-1 with Ashanti Gold SC in their first visit to the Ashanti region in the premier league.

~ Asante Kotoko SC have conceded in each of their last four home games in the premiership. They have six clean sheets at home this season.

~ Bolga All Stars have conceded in all their twelve away fixtures in the premier league this campaign.

By Nuhu Adams

