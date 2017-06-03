Ghana Premier League Preview: Asante Kotoko vs Great Olympics- Porcupine Warriors chasing back-to-back wins

Asante Kotoko SC returned to winning ways last weekend when they managed a hard fought 1-0 away victory over Tema Youth FC to stay three points behind bitterest rivals Hearts of Oak.

The Red family are looking to make it back to back wins this Sunday when they take on Great Olympics at the Babayara stadium.

They could move to 3rd place with a victory.

Steven Pollack is off to a phenomenal start to his reign as the head of the Porcupine Warriors.

He has won all of his first two games in charge and could make it three with a win this weekend.

Saddick Adams is in line for his debut after training with the team in the week with Eric Donkor also returning to full fitness.

Great Olympics will be traveling to Kumasi in the best of moods after going three matches unbeaten following a 1-0 victory against Berekum Chelsea last Saturday.

The Wonder Club have moved out of the relegation zone for the first time this season and will be hoping to build on that to pick at least at point this Sunday .

Swedish tactician Tom Strand missed out on the coach of the month of May award but that won't discourage him as he leads the team for the weekend's fixture.

Coffie Bekoe scored on his debut last weekend after coming on as a substitute likewise Kwame Boateng coming from the bench to make his first bow.

Emmanuel Asante and Alhassan Aminu could making their respective debuts if selected by the coach on Sunday .

MATCH FACTS

HEAD TO HEAD (Since 1999)

Total league meetings = 19

Asante Kotoko SC wins = 9

Great Olympics wins = 3

Drawn matches = 7

~ Asante Kotoko SC have managed just one victory in their last nine matches in the premier league.

(W1 D4 L4)

~ Great Olympics have recorded only two wins in their last seven premiership games. They are unbeaten in their last three.

(W2 D2 L3)

~ Asante Kotoko SC are unbeaten in their last eighteen home game in the league. All of their last four have ended in a draw.

(W10 D8 L0)

~ Great Olympics are without a win in their last sixteen games in the premiership as the visitors.

(W0 D8 L8)

~ Asante Kotoko SC have lost just one of their last six premier league clashes with Great Olympics.

(W3 D2 L1)

~ Great Olympics have not won in any of their nine visits to Asante Kotoko SC since 1999. They have conceded five goals in each of their last three losses.

(W0 D3 L6)

~ Asante Kotoko SC have kept six clean sheets out of their eight home matches in the premiership this season.

~ Great Olympics have managed to keep just two clean sheets in their eight away fixtures in the league this campaign.

By Nuhu Adams

