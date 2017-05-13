Ghana Premier League Preview: Asante Kotoko vs Tema Youth- Porcupines tipped to reverse rut under Steve Pollack

Asante Kotoko SC are out to end their negative run and return to winning ways when they host Tema Youth FC at the Baba Yara stadium this Sunday.

The Porcupine Warriors are without a single win in their last seven matches with the last being a 2-0 loss to Great Olympics last Saturday at the Accra sports stadium.

The Fabulous Club have since been sinking on the league ladder following the poor run of results.

They are 8th placed on the league log.

Despite being appointed as the new head coach of the red family, Steven Pollack won't be at the dugout.

He will monitor the game from the stands. He takes full charge after Sunday's game.

Amos Frimpong and Atta Kusi have returned to full fitness and are available for this weekend's fixture.

Tema Youth FC will have a mountain to climb as they chase their first away victory in the premiership this season.

They look to capitalizing on the recent poor show of the home side to achieve that.

As visitors in their last outing, they lost 2-1 to Liberty Professionals at the Carl Reindorf park. Only two points separate them from the drop.

A lose on Sunday could see the Harbour City boys end the first round of the season in the relegation zone.

Edward Odoom gave new recruit Stephen Appiah Asare a debut last Sunday. He is likely to make way for the return of Michael Kporvi.

The forward was absent in last weekend's fixture.

MATCH FACTS

HEAD TO HEAD

Total league meetings = 10

Asante Kotoko SC wins = 8

Tema Youth FC wins = 1

Drawn matches = 1

~ Asante Kotoko SC are without a win in their last seven matches in the premier league.

(W0 D3 L4)

~ Tema Youth FC have won just one of their last seven games in the premier league.

(W1 D3 L3)

~ Asante Kotoko SC are unbeaten in their last seventeen home fixtures in the premiership. They have drawn all last three.

(W10 D7 L0)

~ Tema Youth FC are winless in their last eleven premier league fixtures as visitors.

(W0 D1 L10)

~ Asante Kotoko SC are unbeaten in their five home premiership meetings with Tema Youth FC.

(W5 D0 L0)

~ Tema Youth FC have never found the back of the net in any of their five journeys to Asante Kotoko SC in the league.

~ Asante Kotoko SC have kept seven clean sheets in their fourteen premier league matches this season.

~ Tema Youth FC have only one clean sheet in the premiership this campaign after fourteen weeks.

By Nuhu Adams

