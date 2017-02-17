Ghana Premier League Preview: AshantiGold vrs Great Olympics- Miners target win in home opener

AshantiGold will welcome old foes Great Olympics to the Len Clay stadium on Saturday in week two of the Ghana Premier League.

The Black and Gold outfit aim at getting their first win of the season over the Wonder club after they suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Aduana Stars last Sunday in Dormaa.

Elephants head coach Bashiru Hayford handed eight new players their debuts last weekend including experienced Hans Kwoffie, Togolese international Roland Amuzou, Conney Idan and goalkeeper Iddrisu Ibrahim.

First choice goalkeeper Robert Dabuo remains sidelined with an injury.

He couldn't train with rest of the squad ahead of Saturday's fixture.

New shot stopper is tipped to man the posts as he did last weekend in Dormaa.

Great Olympics are yet to kick a ball in the 2016/2017 season since making a return to the top flight after spending a year in the wilderness of Ghana football.

Their match day one fixture with Bechem United has been postponed because of the latter's participation in the CAF Confederations Cup 2017.

It's been rescheduled for a later date.

Reliable defender Joshua Oninku can't travel with the team to Obuasi for their first game of the season. He is out with an injury.

He couldn't train with the team this week.

New goalkeeper Mohammed Osumanu could be given a debut on Saturday along with Safian Sani, Gray Englebert, Abel Manomey, Malik Tahiru and Mohammed Issaka Dumah if selected by coach Godwin Attram.

HEAD TO HEAD (Since 2000)

Total matches played = 16

Ashanti Gold SC wins = 9

Drawn games = 2

Great Olympics wins = 5

MATCH FACTS

~ Ashanti Gold SC have just two of their last five matches in the premier league.

(W2 D1 L2)

~ Great Olympics have lost just one of their last nine premier league fixtures.

(W5 D3 L1)

~ Ashanti Gold SC are unbeaten in their last ten home matches in the premiership.

(W6 D4 L0)

~ Great Olympics are without a victory in their last nine travels in the premier league.

(W0 D5 L4)

~ The Elephants have lost just twice at home to Great Olympics in the premier league since 2000.

(P8 W4 D2 L2)

~ Great Olympics have recorded only one loss in their last four premiership encounters with Ashanti Gold SC.

(W2 D1 L1)

By Nuhu Adams

