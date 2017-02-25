Ghana Premier League Preview: AshantiGold vs Asante Kotoko- Stakes are high in Ashanti 'Classic' derby

The first Ashanti derby of the new season comes off this Sunday at the Len Clay stadium as Ashanti Gold SC come to grips with Asante Kotoko in tricky duel.

The Elephants had an easy one in their first home game of this term when they walloped Great Olympics by 3-1.

Second victory of the season might not come easily since the Porcupine Warriors are unbeaten after three matches.

Emmanuel Nti Mensah makes a return to the Miners squad ahead of the top clash.

He missed the opening two games meanwhile goalkeeper Robert Dabuo could miss the derby despite training this week after recovering from an injury.

Defender Richard Ocran has returned to training following his injury in the game against Tema Youth FC last Wednesday.

The centre back is available for selection whilst striker Kofi Wusu remains sidelined.

Asante Kotoko SC on the other hand have set sights on keeping the momentum to their start of the season thus going unbeaten after three fixtures.

The red family needed a penalty in the dying embers of their midweek fixture to beat FA Cup holders Bechem United 1-0.

It was a hard fought victory.

Stalwart defender Evans Quao and captain Amos Frimpong can't travel with club to Obuasi for the crunchy derby game. Both are injured and could return very soon.

Baba Mahama and Frank Sarfo Gyamfi played against Bechem United on Wednesday after recovering from their respective injuries.

HEAD TO HEAD (Since 1999)

Total matches played = 34

Ashanti Gold SC wins = 13

Drawn matches = 5

Asante Kotoko SC wins = 16

MATCH FACTS

~ Ashanti Gold SC have lost just one of their last five matches in the premier league.

(W2 D2 L1)

~ Asante Kotoko SC have lost only one of their last eleven premiership fixtures.

(W5 D5 L1)

~ Ashanti Gold SC are unbeaten in their last eleven home fixtures in the premier league.

(W7 D4 L0)

~ Asante Kotoko SC have lost just once in their last five away games in the premiership.

(W1 D3 L1)

~ Ashanti Gold SC are unbeaten in their last five home matches in the premier league against Asante Kotoko SC. Their last loss was 29th September, 2010.

(W4 D1 L0)

~ Asante Kotoko SC have managed only three victories in their seventeen visits to Ashanti Gold SC in the league since 1999.

(W3 D2 L12)

~ Ashanti Gold SC have conceded in each of their three premiership fixtures this season.

~ The Porcupine Warriors managed to keep a clean sheet in their only away match in the premier league this season.

By Nuhu Adams

