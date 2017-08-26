Ghana Premier League Preview: Bechem United vs AshantiGold- Hunters aim at gunning down Miners

Bechem United are desperately in need of all the points at stake on Sunday when they welcome Ashanti Gold SC to the Nana Fosu Gyeabour park.

Recording a win this weekend mean the Hunters will be shrugging off a relegation threat with a top four finish aspirations possible on the cards.

A lose this weekend can push them to the 13th position with just a point above the danger zone.

A victory on Sunday will also mean Bechem United have gone three consecutive home matches without dropping a single point for the first time this campaign.

They will be missing the services of dependable defender Alfred Nelson who is nursing an injury.

Aside him, all the other players are available for the important fixture.

Ashanti Gold SC are traveling to Bechem with high hopes of picking at least a point as they have done in each of their previous three visits in the premier league.

The Miners are currently out of the relegation zone as they sit 12th on the league table but a defeat this weekend will see them slip into the drop zone once again.

Centre back Samuel Abeiku Ainoonson is expected back in the lineup for Sunday's fixture after serving a suspension in the last league game.

Prince Owusu has recovered from a knock he sustained in their last fixture against WAFA SC. He is available for selection.

Midfielder Appiah McCarthy has also recovered fully from a lengthy lay off due to an injury.

MATCH FACTS

HEAD TO HEAD

Total league meetings = 9

Bechem United wins = 3

Ashanti Gold SC wins = 2

Drawn games = 4

~ Bechem United have just two wins in their last seven matches in the premier league.

(W2 D1 L4)

~ Ashanti Gold SC have suffered only two losses in their last ten fixtures in the premier league.

(W7 D1 L2)

~ Bechem United are unbeaten in their last seven home games in the premiership. They have won three of their last four.

(W4 D3 L0)

~ Ashanti Gold SC have lost only one of their last five premier league fixtures as the visitors.

(W3 D1 L1)

~ Bechem United have been beaten by Ashanti Gold SC just once in their last seven meetings in the premiership.

(W2 D4 L1)

~ Ashanti Gold SC have not won in any of their four visits to Bechem United in the league. They have not lost in any of their last three.

(W0 D3 L1)

~ Bechem United have managed to keep eight clean sheets in their twelve home matches in the league this term.

~ Ashanti Gold SC have kept only three clean sheets out of their twelve premier league games at away this season.

By Nuhu Adams

