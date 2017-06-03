Ghana Premier League Preview: Berekum Chelsea vs Aduana Stars- Blues eye revenge against leaders

Berekum Chelsea have a difficult task to protect their home record when they tackle the best away side Aduana Stars this season in a weighty regional derby on Saturday at the Golden City Park.

The Blues have tasted no defeat in fifteen home matches in the premier league.

They have to beat the Fire Boys to return to winning ways after three games with a possible climb on the league table to the 4th position.

Right back Nana Osei Bonsu is suspended for the weekend's derby following his red card against Great Olympics last Saturday at the Accra sports stadium.

Midfield dynamo Braimah Mohammed is expected back to face the league leaders after recovering from a sickness which ruled him out of last Saturday's fixture.

Stephen Sarfo is also available for Saturday's derby after shrugging of a knock he suffered in their 1-0 loss to Great Olympics.

Aduana Stars face a stern test in the wake of maintaining their momentum at the summit of the log.

A lose could see them slip back to the second place.

They walloped another regional rivals Bechem United 3-0 at the Nana Agyemang Badu park last Sunday to move top of the league table following a stumble by the leaders WAFA SC.

The title favourites are the best travellers this campaign with only one loss from eight matches.

Claiming 13 points from possible 24.

Godfred Saka remains sidelined as he recovers from an injury he sustained over a month ago.

Right back Nana Yaw Afriyie is available for selection on Sunday after missing last weekend's 3-0 derby win.

Young left back Rashid Alhassan has returned from the Africa U17 championship in Gabon.

MATCH FACTS

HEAD TO HEAD

Total matches played = 15

Berekum Chelsea wins = 5

Aduana Stars wins = 6

Drawn matches = 4

~ Berekum Chelsea have won only two of their last seven premier league games. They are winless in their last three.

(W2 D2 L3)

~ Aduana Stars have gone eight matches in the premier league without a loss.

(W4 D4 L0)

~ Berekum Chelsea are unbeaten in their last fifteen home fixtures in the premier league.

(W12 D3 L0)

~ Aduana Stars are unbeaten in their last four away games in the premiership. They have lost only two in their last eight.

(W1 D3 L0)

~ Berekum Chelsea have never lost at home to Aduana Stars in the premier league after seven meetings.

(W5 D2 L0)

~ Aduana Stars have lost only two of their last seven premiership matches against Berekum Chelsea.

(W4 D1 L2)

~ Berekum Chelsea have conceded just once at home in the premier league this season after eight fixtures.

~ Aduana Stars have managed to keep only one clean sheet in their right travels in the premier league this term.

By Nuhu Adams

